Ask a Stoner: Buying Marijuana Seeds in Colorado

Dear Stoner: What are the laws regarding buying marijuana seeds in Colorado? Are they any different if I'm not a resident?

Mike

Dear Mike: There are no longer any special possession and purchasing restrictions for out-of-staters, outside of having to ditch your stash at the border. Like Colorado residents, visitors who are at least 21 are able to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of cannabis flower per day in the state. Although you’re allowed to possess an ounce of concentrates or THC inside of infused products, dispensaries can only sell 8 grams of concentrates to you per day, or edibles containing no more than 800 milligrams of THC.

We couldn't find any restrictions on seeds, however.

Dispensaries that sell them have told us that they can sell no more than a pack of six seeds or clones per day to a customer, and that they count toward your 1-ounce limit. That is, if you can find a store that still sells seeds at all. They're not extinct, but they are dwindling.

