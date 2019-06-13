 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Buying Marijuana Seeds in Colorado
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Buying Marijuana Seeds in Colorado

Herbert Fuego | June 13, 2019 | 5:59am
AA

Dear Stoner: What are the laws regarding buying marijuana seeds in Colorado? Are they any different if I'm not a resident?
Mike

Dear Mike: There are no longer any special possession and purchasing restrictions for out-of-staters, outside of having to ditch your stash at the border. Like Colorado residents, visitors who are at least 21 are able to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce of cannabis flower per day in the state. Although you’re allowed to possess an ounce of concentrates or THC inside of infused products, dispensaries can only sell 8 grams of concentrates to you per day, or edibles containing no more than 800 milligrams of THC.

We couldn't find any restrictions on seeds, however.

Ask a Stoner: Buying Marijuana Seeds in ColoradoEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Dispensaries that sell them have told us that they can sell no more than a pack of six seeds or clones per day to a customer, and that they count toward your 1-ounce limit. That is, if you can find a store that still sells seeds at all. They're not extinct, but they are dwindling.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >