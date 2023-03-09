Navigation
Ask a Stoner: Finding Weed on My Ski Trip

March 9, 2023 5:46AM

Dear Stoner: I'm taking a long ski trip across Utah, Colorado and Montana. What are my options, and what are the best dispensaries in Aspen, Vail and Breckenridge?
Dear Scoop: Now that Montana allows recreational cannabis sales, finding weed in two of your three destinations will be easy. Although we can't help much with your Montana shopping options, we can happily direct you for the Colorado portion — and warn you about the dangers of driving through Utah, where recreational cannabis is still illegal.
Cannabis shopping is easy in Breckenridge, where there are a handful of dispensaries.
All three of your Colorado stops have retail pot shops in or just outside of town, but dispensaries in tourist destinations are notoriously expensive and don't have the best selection. If you're flying into Denver, it's best to stock up on your way through the city or even at a pit stop in Idaho Springs before hitting Breckenridge. If you're driving from Utah, then seek out a Roots RX in Eagle-Vail or Aspen, or do some comparative shopping during the road trip. Most dispensaries carry the same products, but prices vary across the state.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
