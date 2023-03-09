Ask a Stoner: Finding Weed on My Ski Trip

Dear Stoner: I'm taking a long ski trip across Utah, Colorado and Montana. What are my options, and what are the best dispensaries in Aspen, Vail and Breckenridge?
Scoop
Dear Scoop: Now that Montana allows recreational cannabis sales, finding weed in two of your three destinations will be easy. Although we can't help much with your Montana shopping options, we can happily direct you for the Colorado portion — and warn you about the dangers of driving through Utah, where recreational cannabis is still illegal.
Denver, it's best to stock up on your way through the city or even at a pit stop in Idaho Springs before hitting Breckenridge. If you're driving from Utah, then seek out a Roots RX in Eagle-Vail or Aspen, or do some comparative shopping during the road trip. Most dispensaries carry the same products, but prices vary across the state.
