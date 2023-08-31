 Can CBD Improve Sunscreen or Help Treat Sunburns? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

Can CBD Improve Sunscreen or Burn Cream?

CBD is considered an anti-inflammatory compound, which sounds beneficial after you're cooked at the lake and covered in sunburns.
August 31, 2023
Cartoon marijuana user
Westword
Dear Stoner: I'm not one of those people who believes weed can cure everything, but how about sunburns? If CBD or hemp oil is good for skin, then why not a cannabis-based sun lotion or sunburn cream?
Gentry

Dear Gentry: Like most ailments now receiving documented cannabis treatment, more research is needed, but the early results are promising. CBD is considered an anti-inflammatory compound, which sounds beneficial after you've been cooked at the lake. Sunburns occur when the skin tries to heal itself through inflammatory cells in a delayed reaction to ultraviolet or infrared rays, so adding a hydrating aloe CBD lotion to the mix could help relieve all that self-induced pain and redness. According to a 2021 study conducted by Danish and Polish universities, CBD showed "positive actions" in the stimulation of skin cells to prevent the harmful effects of sun radiation through not just anti-inflammatory activity, but antioxidants, the regulation of protein biosynthesis and degradation, and the control of enzyme activity, as well.
click to enlarge A woman's back with a sunburn
We've all forgotten to apply sunscreen at some point.
Flickr/Alixo Music
Because CBD is still unregulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration, CBD products are barred from including medical claims. However, you can still find plenty of sunscreens and after-sun lotions made with CBD and hemp oil, which helps fight skin dryness, tightness and flakiness — aka your shoulders after passing out on the beach. Labor Day weekend could be the last chance to test this out before next summer, so report back if you try it.

Send questions to [email protected].
