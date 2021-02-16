Ask a Stoner: What Is CBG?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: I tried CBD to help me fall asleep (I can’t consume THC because of my job), but heard CBG may help. What is it supposed to do?

Dear Logan: If you thought there was a lot of unverified hype surrounding THC and CBD, just wait until you check out the other cannabinoids. Cannabigerol (CBG) has shown promise in several therapeutic areas, but even less is known about it than about CBD or THC. However, limited research indicates that CBG could have potential as an antibacterial and in treating neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, eye pain and blood clots. Other studies have shown that CBG can help regulate our bodies’ endocannabinoid signaling, or how we naturally respond to stress and other life situations.

Although most cannabis strains aren’t high in CBG, some hemp and marijuana plants can produce enough to be extracted for products such as tinctures and isolates — but like every cannabinoid, CBG is unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration and new to retail, so research any specific product (especially the amount of THC it contains) before trying it.



