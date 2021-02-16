 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: What Is CBG?

Herbert Fuego | February 16, 2021 | 6:01am
Ask a Stoner: What Is CBG?
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: I tried CBD to help me fall asleep (I can’t consume THC because of my job), but heard CBG may help. What is it supposed to do?
Logan

Dear Logan: If you thought there was a lot of unverified hype surrounding THC and CBD, just wait until you check out the other cannabinoids. Cannabigerol (CBG) has shown promise in several therapeutic areas, but even less is known about it than about CBD or THC. However, limited research indicates that CBG could have potential as an antibacterial and in treating neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, eye pain and blood clots. Other studies have shown that CBG can help regulate our bodies’ endocannabinoid signaling, or how we naturally respond to stress and other life situations. 

CBG is infused into similar products as CBD, such as oral tinctures, lotions, gel capsules and more.
CBG is infused into similar products as CBD, such as oral tinctures, lotions, gel capsules and more.
Jacqueline Collins

Related Stories

Although most cannabis strains aren’t high in CBG, some hemp and marijuana plants can produce enough to be extracted for products such as tinctures and isolates — but like every cannabinoid, CBG is unregulated by the Food and Drug Administration and new to retail, so research any specific product (especially the amount of THC it contains) before trying it.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.