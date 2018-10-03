Cannabis-Focused Schools and Courses in Colorado

The questions surrounding cannabis are so numerous that we created a weekly column to answer them, but even Ask a Stoner can't satisfy all curiosity. Thanks to Colorado's cannabis legalization efforts, though, you can now attend cannabis-focused courses that range from 420-friendly seminars to scientific discussions at a state university.

Want to learn how cook with cannabis over the weekend? There's a class for that. How about a more intense foray into the fundamentals of cultivation? There's a class for that, too.

The state Marijuana Enforcement Division now has a list of approved courses and trainers for industry employees that teach proper vending, growing, extraction and compliance procedures, but there are many more learning opportunities. Here are some of the places where newbs and grizzled veterans alike can go to learn more about cannabis.