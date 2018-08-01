Why Colorado Tokers Love Christopher Wallace

Any cannabis user can attest to the nostalgic feelings brought on by music and a joint. Before the chorus even hits, a certain artist or song can have you yearning for the golden years, whether they were before a breakup, when you were coming of age, or during any other formative time of your life. And, as with many other cannabis users, my early years of trying the plant coincided with experimenting with new forms of music.
My favorite flashbacks come on when a Notorious B.I.G. song starts playing; I can't help but feel like a lost, irrationally confident teenager as his deep voice booms over the speakers. His violent tales of growing up in Brooklyn told of a world that was the opposite of the rural desert where I was raised. Songs like “Gimme the Loot” and “What's Beef” thrilled my ignorant mind as I smoked blunts in garages, strengthening a subconscious bond in my head between Christopher Wallace and cannabis. Nearly a decade removed from those days, my Biggie flashbacks happen less often now, but I’m hoping that will change thanks to Trill Alternatives.
The north Denver dispensary and its sister store in Boulder credit their growers with breeding Christopher Wallace, a sativa-leaning hybrid named in honor of one of hip-hop's greatest legends. Trill's breeders chose Ghost OG and New York City OG to birth the strain internally, resulting in pungent, sticky B.U.D.s.
Although Ghost OG is well known among regular consumers, NYC OG is relatively unheard of in Colorado. The East Coast hybrid comes from New York City Diesel and OG Kush genetics, making for a potent but racy high. Paired with Ghost OG, another OG cut known for its Afghani characteristics, the strain makes for a stiff buzz that can carry you through the day. Christopher Wallace's nugs are larger and rounder than most OG cuts, with a lighter color and heavy smells of citrus and rubber from the strain’s Diesel lineage. Its high is also much lighter than that of a traditional OG and gave me hours of focused energy; I might get more to keep around for cases of severe writer's block.
If you're going to name a strain after one of America's most beloved musicians, it had better live up to the name. Although Christopher Wallace’s taste might be a little too gritty for some, this Trill strain brings all the party and no bullshit to the table. It's just a shame that tokers in Bed-Stuy can't enjoy it because of federal prohibition.
Looks: Like its namesake, Christopher Wallace is a fat boy, with dense, segmented buds collecting on the sides of stems like coconuts. Bright wintergreen calyxes are speckled with small, milky trichomes and occasional rust-orange pistils.
Smell: Although OG and Diesel characteristics are both noticeable, they complement each other instead of fighting for dominance. Earthy, piney notes are balanced with sour, funky hints of citrus, subtle kicks of pepper and a floral, chalky sweetness (think bubble gum) to round things out.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Flavor: Kush flavors of pine and bubble gum are strong up front, followed by tart notes of gasoline and citrus, with a spicy, earthy taste at the end. A dirty floral flavor blankets the experience.
Effects: Christopher Wallace carries a high close to the middle, making for an amiable experience that varies with the user. It tends to lean sativa with me, providing a daytime high that's strong on focus and munchies, so bring snacks to any project that you want to tackle after toking. During the week I tried it, the strain curbed my joint pain, upset stomach, stress and anxiety, keeping me spry and happy with little comedown.
Commercial grower's take: “Based on its genetics, I'd say it probably takes at least eight or nine weeks to flower, if not more. Plants are probably on the shorter side, considering all of the Afghani and OG flowing around in there. That also makes me think it's pretty good against pests, because those strains can produce some tough, covering resin glands.
Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!