Bipartisan Bill Would License Cannabis Hospitality Establishments

Colorado might have been the first state to legalize recreational cannabis, but since that groundbreaking move in late 2012, it's been slow to solve one of the biggest challenges involved with recreational cannabis: allowing people to actually consume it outside of their homes.

You know, the way they can consume liquor. Remember how Amendment 64 was supposed to regulate marijuana like alcohol?

Now House Bill 19-1230 is offering a possible solution. Introduced in the Colorado Legislature on March 8, it would create a regulated system for cannabis consumption in social settings. Starting in January 2020, it would allow licensed cannabis hospitality establishments, where there would be limited on-site sales and consumption; it would also clear up the rules for cannabis tours.