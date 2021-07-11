Reader: Stop Being a Snob and Appreciate What Colorado Offers

Cannabis can always improve, but there’s no shortage of heat out here.

This week our Stoner heard from a new Coloradan who said that when he moved here, "I thought I was in weed heaven. But now I’m letting out a big yawn...prices keep going up, but not quality, as they’re lacking terps and usually too dry. Do I need to learn how to grow?"

Yes, suggested some readers in their comments on our Westword Facebook post of this Stoner column, but others say that this transplant just wasn't shopping at the right stores. Says Boone:



Translation: I am surrounded by great weed and too dumb to find it.



Adds Derek:

Just ten to fifteen years ago it would be almost unheard of to have access to high-grade weed like that...stop becoming a snob and appreciative what you do have.



Notes Dillon:



Saying Colorado’s weed is bad is like saying you don’t like the clothes at clothing stores. Like in every industry, some stores are great, some are mediocre, some are bad. But even at their worst, you still get to buy weed that’s better than what most folks grew up with — and without getting arrested, you pretentious bastard.



Daniel responds:



There is a bunch of garbage going around in Colorado dispensaries, you have to find the right spot, not all places are pushing trash!



Bryan suggests:



That's what happens when big business runs out mom-and-pop stores. Quality goes down and it's all about the profits.



Adds John:



That’s what happens when you let the state write crash regulations on top of a semi-already regulated law. Petition the state to remove the bogus regulations and let the OG people run it the way it was in 2015-2017.



Says Zach:



There is overpriced weed in every state, there is dry weed in every state. Just because this guy doesn't know where/how to find good weed, he's gonna bash a whole state.



Comments Dezmond:



As someone who grew up in Colorado and moved to Chicago about a year ago, y'all are lucky with what you got. Great quality, and prices are great. In Illinois, $60 for an eighth is a good deal. I miss Denver prices and quality.



And Joshua concludes:

Yeah, Colorado weed is trash...y'all should probably move again!



Our Stoner had more down-home advice, including this: "Search out dispensaries with in-house cultivations, quit only buying weed at $60 an eighth in a colorful container, and get off your high horse. Cannabis can always improve, but there’s no shortage of heat out here."

What do you think of the quality at Colorado dispensaries? Which do you recommend? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.