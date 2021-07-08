Ask a Stoner: Colorado Weed is Pricey, Dry and Boring

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: When I moved here, I thought I was in weed heaven. But now I’m letting out a big yawn. Snaxland is good, but then what? I’ve had Cherry, Malek’s, Antero, Clearwater, Bloom, Veritas and more. Prices keep going up, but not quality, as they’re lacking terps and usually too dry. Do I need to learn how to grow?
Ethan
Dear Ethan: Why not learn how to grow if you have the resources? You might not have that right forever. But I’d also prefer to raise my own chickens and grow my own carrots, and that’s not happening in a Denver apartment. Thankfully, there’s a weed store right across the street from my King Soopers, and I’m not a total weed snob.
You’ve got a few good points in your rant: There’s no denying that Colorado weed has a dryness problem, that prices go up and down (up as of late, according to seasonal trends and state data), and that all growers, black market or legal, have strains that don’t turn out how they'd imagined, yet that rarely stops them from trying to unload those disappointments. But you’re setting yourself up to fail by only searching out hyped brands, and you’re throwing a lot of talented growers under the bus there. Search out dispensaries with in-house cultivations, quit only buying weed at $60 an eighth in a colorful container, and get off your high horse. Cannabis can always improve, but there’s no shortage of heat out here.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.