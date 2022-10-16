Reader: How Hard Is It to Buy Rolling Papers?

Not according to Herbert Fuego. "This is a generational divide," he responded. "With the exception of a good rosin pen, apples are my go-to for a quick puff on vacation. As much as I love joints, they’re not always convenient in hotel rooms or on the go, especially when smoking solo. I wouldn’t recommend using the same apple longer than a few hours at most — it’s still decaying fruit at the end of the day — but apples are cheap and available at gas stations."
In their comments on our Westword Facebook post of that Ask a Stoner, consumers offer other ideas...and memories. Says Thom:
The apple is underrated. Adds flavor, moisture, and a snack.Adds Randy:
Apples, cans, potatoes, aluminum foil, and with luck we'd find a store with a pack of Bull Durham that came with papers.Recalls Dana:
I made a pipe from an asthma inhaler.Remembers Rick:
I smoked a joint rolled outta toilet paper once.Notes Nathan:
My biological dad still prefers the old Coke can pipe. Don't understand why, though I've used one in a pinch before.Responds Timothy:
Those things are horrible for you. Your dad likes inhaling aluminum particles and whatever the "paint" is that makes the label.Robert wonders:
How hard is it to buy rolling papers, goddamn?Jake asks:
Are we really "back in my day"ing weed?And Liv concludes:
Why not? It's changed drastically in my lifetime alone.