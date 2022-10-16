Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: How Hard Is It to Buy Rolling Papers?

October 16, 2022 7:36AM

Apples are cheap, readily available and easy to toke out of when in need of a piece. Kenzie Bruce
This week, our Stoner fielded a question from a parent whose daughter made fun of him when he bought an apple at a gas station to use as a pipe. "Am I the weird one here?" he asked.

Not according to Herbert Fuego. "This is a generational divide," he responded. "With the exception of a good rosin pen, apples are my go-to for a quick puff on vacation. As much as I love joints, they’re not always convenient in hotel rooms or on the go, especially when smoking solo. I wouldn’t recommend using the same apple longer than a few hours at most — it’s still decaying fruit at the end of the day — but apples are cheap and available at gas stations."

In their comments on our Westword Facebook post of that Ask a Stoner, consumers offer other ideas...and memories. Says Thom:
The apple is underrated. Adds flavor, moisture, and a snack.
Adds Randy: 
Apples, cans, potatoes, aluminum foil, and with luck we'd find a store with a pack of Bull Durham that came with papers.
Recalls Dana: 
I made a pipe from an asthma inhaler.
Remembers Rick: 
I smoked a joint rolled outta toilet paper once.
Notes Nathan: 
My biological dad still prefers the old Coke can pipe. Don't understand why, though I've used one in a pinch before.
Responds Timothy:
Those things are horrible for you. Your dad likes inhaling aluminum particles and whatever the "paint" is that makes the label.
Robert wonders:
 How hard is it to buy rolling papers, goddamn?
Jake asks: 
Are we really "back in my day"ing weed?
And Liv concludes: 
Why not? It’s changed drastically in my lifetime alone.
What's your go-to when you need a makeshift pipe? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
