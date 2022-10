Ask a Stoner: In Defense of the Apple Pipe

click to enlarge Apples are cheap, readily available and easy to toke out of when in need of a piece. Kenzie Bruce

I was recently visiting my daughter, who’s in grad school. While visiting, I bought an apple from a gas station to smoke out of, and she made fun of me for not having a hash pen for traveling. Am I the weird one here?This is a generational divide. With the exception of a good rosin pen, apples are my go-to for a quick puff on vacation. As much as I love joints, they’re not always convenient in hotel rooms or on the go, especially when smoking solo. I wouldn’t recommend using the same apple longer than a few hours at most — it’s still decaying fruit at the end of the day — but apples are cheap and available at gas stations, and a fair amount of hotels offer them for free in the lobby.New users today are so spoiled with retail hash pens and edibles that they don’t know what weed on vacation used to be like. The seedy process of flying with it or trying to buy it from strangers was enough of a hassle. We didn’t need to bring an electronic dab rig, too. Let your daughter crack her jokes, but no more apple for her the next time her hash pen is clogged or the battery dies.