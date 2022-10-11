Ask a Stoner: In Defense of the Apple Pipe

Dear Stoner: I was recently visiting my daughter, who’s in grad school. While visiting, I bought an apple from a gas station to smoke out of, and she made fun of me for not having a hash pen for traveling. Am I the weird one here?
Cable TV Watcher
Dear Mr. Cable TV: This is a generational divide. With the exception of a good rosin pen, apples are my go-to for a quick puff on vacation. As much as I love joints, they’re not always convenient in hotel rooms or on the go, especially when smoking solo. I wouldn’t recommend using the same apple longer than a few hours at most — it’s still decaying fruit at the end of the day — but apples are cheap and available at gas stations, and a fair amount of hotels offer them for free in the lobby.
