Medical Marijuana for Autism Law Approved on World Autism Day

Autism patients can use medical marijuana in Colorado now that Governor Jared Polis has signed a bill into law adding autism spectrum disorder to the state's list of MMJ conditions. It was no coincidence that the signing took place on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day.

Advocates had been pushing the idea for the past two sessions, and were successful both times in the Colorado General Assembly. However, previous Governor John Hickenlooper vetoed the 2018 bill that would've added autism to the state's list of conditions approved for MMJ, so the measure had another relatively quick go-round through the House and Senate this year.

Hickenlooper cited a lack of sufficient evidence that cannabis could help autism patients when vetoing the bill, but Polis displayed a very different outlook as he signed House Bill 1028 into law.