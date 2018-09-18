Colorado Dispensaries Break Records With July Sales

Colorado marijuana sales continued their summer uptick in July with record-breaking sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The state's dispensaries collected over $138.5 million, the highest monthly sales figure so far, just beating August 2017's tally of $138.46 million.
Despite a relatively slow start this year, marijuana sales began to rebound in June, when they totaled over $129.5 million, DOR numbers show. That came after two straight months of declining sales, with April and May both seeing decreasing earnings month-over-month from the previous year.
Recreational pot sales spurred July's record number, accounting for $111.2 million and beating out March ($105.9 million) for the most retail sales in a single month in Colorado, according to the DOR.
Even medical sales continue to rebound, with June and July both showing modest monthly increases in MMJ sales, after May's total was the lowest since the DOR began tracking sales in 2014. In July, MMJ sales accounted for $27.2 million — a total nearly 4 percent higher than medical sales in May.
