Colorado Dispensaries Break Records With July Sales

Colorado marijuana sales continued their summer uptick in July with record-breaking sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The state's dispensaries collected over $138.5 million, the highest monthly sales figure so far, just beating August 2017's tally of $138.46 million.

Despite a relatively slow start this year, marijuana sales began to rebound in June, when they totaled over $129.5 million, DOR numbers show. That came after two straight months of declining sales, with April and May both seeing decreasing earnings month-over-month from the previous year.

Recreational pot sales spurred July's record number, accounting for $111.2 million and beating out March ($105.9 million) for the most retail sales in a single month in Colorado, according to the DOR.