Business

Jackpot: Colorado Dispensaries Can Sell Lottery Tickets

The practice is legal, according to state officials, but the dispensary's gaming days could be ending soon.
October 4, 2023
The Pig n' Whistle has been offering lottery ticket sales "for a few months," according to an employee.
Hitting the jackpot takes on a whole new meaning at the Pig n' Whistle.

Named after a former motel, restaurant and lounge that once drew celebrities like Jack Dempsey and Roy Rodgers, the Denver dispensary at 4801 West Colfax Avenue honors the rich history of that address. And now the Pig n' Whistle boasts another distinction: It's the only pot shop in the state registered with the Colorado Lottery, according to a state licensing database.

Walk inside the Pig n' Whistle, and you'll see a menu of scratch games, Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets for sale, right next to the daily hash specials.

We haven't found any other dispensary selling lottery tickets, but the practice doesn't violate state regulations, according to Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division communications supervisor Shannon Gray. There's a state law banning dispensaries from selling consumable items that don't contain cannabis, such as tobacco and non-infused food and drinks, but cannabis purveyors are allowed to sell merchandise, smoking accessories and other retail products.
click to enlarge Lottery tickets for sale inside of a Colorado marijuana store
The front desk at Pig n' Whistle dispensary displays multiple forms of lottery tickets for sale.
Thomas Mitchell
The point of sale is at the reception desk up front, away from the rooms in which medical and recreational marijuana transactions take place. Customers who want to purchase both cannabis and lottery tickets have to do so separately, but can do it in the same building.

Pig n' Whistle ownership did not respond to requests for comment, but one of the dispensary's budtenders says that the store has been selling lottery tickets "for a few months now," and often has customers show up just to purchase them.

They may not have that opportunity for long, though.

"My understanding is the one dispensary selling currently is not planning on selling in the future due to low sales," Gray says, adding that the MED expects the Pig n' Whistle to cease lottery sales before the end of October. Gray, who also oversees communications for the Colorado Lottery in her role with the Department of Revenue, says she is "not aware" of any other dispensaries selling lottery tickets at this time.

According to the Colorado Lottery's website, retailers pay around $320 per year in fees to sell tickets, but earn more than $15,000 a year on average from sales, with bonuses earned for selling winning tickets.

Native Roots's Gas & Grass stores, a pair of medical marijuana dispensaries attached to gas stations in Colorado Springs, had offered lottery tickets in the gas-station portions in the past, but neither location is currently registered as a retailer. Still, the gas-statoin sides still legally stock other convenience-store products, such as soft drinks, food and tobacco.
