 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Accept Vertical IDs?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Accept Vertical IDs?

Herbert Fuego | September 4, 2018 | 7:17am
AA

Dear Stoner: My niece was turned away from a dispensary because her Wisconsin ID was vertical. She’d renewed her driver’s license right before turning 21 in May, so she doesn’t have a horizontal ID, but even though her ID was valid, the dispensary said she’d need a passport, too. What's the deal?
Bucky

Dear Bucky: Your niece needs to try a different dispensary. Colorado law mandates that Colorado residents 21 and up must have a horizontal ID, so some dispensaries and bars won’t allow anybody without one inside, even if the ID is valid or from another state, to avoid any risk of serving underage customers. This is a store policy, not a law, but that policy is becoming more common.

Most Colorado dispensaries only accept vertical IDs.
Most Colorado dispensaries only accept vertical IDs.
Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles

You’d think all those dispensary ID scanners and security guards would be able to spot an underage or fake ID, but a lot of stores would rather not deal with it. To be fair, though, alcohol establishments have been turning away vertical IDs for a while now. Anyone with a vertical ID who wants to get into a Colorado dispensary should instead take along a valid passport or military ID, if they have one, or risk being turned away.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >