Ask a Stoner: How Can I Find a Good Dispensary Caregiver?EXPAND
Westword

Herbert Fuego | September 6, 2018 | 5:15am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m looking for a new medical dispensary caregiver. I've emailed a few places with questions about monthly benefits, but I’ve gotten few responses. Should I trust companies that can’t respond to an interested patient or update their web presence? What if I was deaf, stutter or had anxiety and couldn’t call them and ask?
Pain Patient

Dear Pain Patient: For the most part, dispensaries are piss-poor at updating their websites or online menus, deals and membership information. It’s a minor inconvenience for a recreational user, but I can see how frustrating it would be for someone depending on specific cannabis products for their well-being. Try not to dismiss a store for a minor menu error, but definitely pay attention to their patient benefits and willingness to take your specific needs into consideration.

Cannabis plants grown for Nature's Gift Shop, a Pueblo dispensary.
Westword

I can also understand your frustration at being told to call ahead. Although there aren’t many medical marijuana caregivers around anymore, I suggest finding one who can pick up products for you or make them at home. If you can’t find a caregiver, reach out to medical-only dispensaries: They don’t have to give their attention to more lucrative retail customers, are generally better at dealing with your specific needs, such as pre-selected products, and often send daily email blasts with updated menus.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

