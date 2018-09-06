Ask a Stoner: How Can I Find a Good Dispensary Caregiver?

Dear Stoner: I’m looking for a new medical dispensary caregiver. I've emailed a few places with questions about monthly benefits, but I’ve gotten few responses. Should I trust companies that can’t respond to an interested patient or update their web presence? What if I was deaf, stutter or had anxiety and couldn’t call them and ask?
Pain Patient
Dear Pain Patient: For the most part, dispensaries are piss-poor at updating their websites or online menus, deals and membership information. It’s a minor inconvenience for a recreational user, but I can see how frustrating it would be for someone depending on specific cannabis products for their well-being. Try not to dismiss a store for a minor menu error, but definitely pay attention to their patient benefits and willingness to take your specific needs into consideration.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
I can also understand your frustration at being told to call ahead. Although there aren’t many medical marijuana caregivers around anymore, I suggest finding one who can pick up products for you or make them at home. If you can’t find a caregiver, reach out to medical-only dispensaries: They don’t have to give their attention to more lucrative retail customers, are generally better at dealing with your specific needs, such as pre-selected products, and often send daily email blasts with updated menus.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!