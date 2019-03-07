Bill Allowing MMJ Over Opioids Shelved Until Marijuana Laws Revamped

Medical marijuana might still become a state-approved alternative to opioid prescriptions, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find out. A bill that would have approved MMJ for conditions for which opioids are currently prescribed has been shelved while the Colorado Legislature awaits a discussion of the upcoming sunset on medical and recreational marijuana laws.

Senate Bill 13 had already passed the Senate when it reached the House Health & Insurance Committee on March 7, and it looked like it was on track for another voting victory...until the bill's sponsors recommended postponing the measure. Lawmakers cited concerns that while MMJ cards are usually valid for one year regardless of the qualifying condition, the opioid replacement would have been indefinite.

Colorado's marijuana laws were created with an expiration date at the end of 2019 so that after five years of commercial sales, lawmakers could evaluate legalization's effects and rewrite any outdated or undesirable regulations. During this sunset review, legislators are expected to propose a number of changes that could impact social consumption and the separation of medical and retail regulations, among other things. House committee members thought it would also work better to change the duration of an MMJ card — a move that could affect more patients than just those prescribed opioids — during the sunset review than with a specific bill, like SB 13.