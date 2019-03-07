 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Bill Allowing MMJ Over Opioids Shelved Until Marijuana Laws RevampedEXPAND
iStock/UrosPoteko

Bill Allowing MMJ Over Opioids Shelved Until Marijuana Laws Revamped

Thomas Mitchell | March 7, 2019 | 1:18pm
AA

Medical marijuana might still become a state-approved alternative to opioid prescriptions, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find out. A bill that would have approved MMJ for conditions for which opioids are currently prescribed has been shelved while the Colorado Legislature awaits a discussion of the upcoming sunset on medical and recreational marijuana laws.

Senate Bill 13 had already passed the Senate when it reached the House Health & Insurance Committee on March 7, and it looked like it was on track for another voting victory...until the bill's sponsors recommended postponing the measure. Lawmakers cited concerns that while MMJ cards are usually valid for one year regardless of the qualifying condition, the opioid replacement would have been indefinite.

Colorado's marijuana laws were created with an expiration date at the end of 2019 so that after five years of commercial sales, lawmakers could evaluate legalization's effects and rewrite any outdated or undesirable regulations. During this sunset review, legislators are expected to propose a number of changes that could impact social consumption and the separation of medical and retail regulations, among other things. House committee members thought it would also work better to change the duration of an MMJ card  — a move that could affect more patients than just those prescribed opioids — during the sunset review than with a specific bill, like SB 13.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

"We realized with the sunset bill [coming up], we were making things harder than this had to be," explains  Representative Kim Ramsom.

Marijuana Deals Near You

State rep Edie Hooton, the other main sponsor of the bill, came armed with evidence and public testimony to support the effort, anyway, handing out studies that showed decreasing opioid deaths in states with MMJ, as well as the lower rate of cannabis addiction compared to addictions to opioids. Over a dozen witnesses testified in favor of the bill, also, including representatives from the Drug Policy Alliance and Americans for Safe Access.

Not everyone was as supportive; the Colorado Society of Addiction Medicine had opposed SB 13 because it was concerned about multi-substance drug abuse if a patient could be simultaneously prescribed opioids and MMJ for the same condition. However, MMJ patients and advocates at the hearing said that using both medications at smaller doses — whether as a treatment plan for their specific conditions or to ween themselves off opioids completely — was an important tool for patients, especially those suffering from chronic pain.

But many opioid patients are prescribed medication for acute pain, and that can be an indefinite condition. Since the minimum length of an MMJ card is currently one year in Colorado, Hooton and Ramsom recommended postponing the bill until the sunset measure adds more flexibility to MMJ.

The sunset review is expected to come at some point in the summer, but no official date has yet been set.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: