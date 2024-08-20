Colorado's First Dispensary Licensed for Delivery Shutting Down the Service

Colorado's marijuana delivery sector has had a rough go since it came online in 2021, with only a couple dozen stores in Aurora and Denver offering the service. Now there will be two fewer, with Colorado Harvest Company announcing it will no longer offer delivery after Thursday, August 22.
Colorado Harvest Company was the first dispensary in the state to receive a delivery license. With stores in both Denver and Aurora — the only cities in the Denver area that allow marijuana delivery — the three-store dispensary chain offered the service across both towns for over three years.
Dispensary delivery hasn't taken off in Colorado, however, with just a handful of towns and counties allowing it. In 2023, Denver recorded 11,518 marijuana deliveries, according to the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses, which averages out to under 32 deliveries per day.
According to an announcement on Colorado Harvest Company's website, there just wasn't enough demand in either city.
"We appreciate all the support you have given to the delivery program, however, after three years of effort, it’s time to call it quits. A number of factors have gone into making the decision, but the bottom line is that we can’t make the numbers work based on the volume of deliveries we receive," the announcement reads. "We’re sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to a handful of our regulars. Thank you for understanding, and we’re looking forward to seeing you at our shops."
All three of Colorado Harvest Company's stores remain open, the announcement notes, and they still offer online pre-ordering.