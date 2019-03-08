CDOT Leaning on Pot Industry, New Approach to Fight Stoned Driving

The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to broaden the conversation about marijuana impairment outside of driving.

The most dangerous thing about marijuana-impaired drivers? Their lack of acknowledgement that what they're doing is dangerous. That's the major finding of an extensive series of surveys conducted by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The department used a number of survey techniques over a seven-week span in 2018, interviewing more than 12,600 people about marijuana-impaired driving. Given the lack of empirical studies and the abundance of institutions spreading faulty information about marijuana's effects, most marijuana users tune out authoritative messaging about the dangers of impairment, according to CDOT traffic safety communication manager Sam Cole.

Cole says that he and his colleagues at CDOT weren't surprised by the overall attitude of the marijuana users surveyed, who were critical of current laws and policies surrounding pot, and sometimes driving under the influence because of that. The majority of users and non-users alike disagreed with Colorado's current 5-nanogram THC limit for drivers (a measurement that's dubious at best), and said they felt messaging in most government campaigns about marijuana use and impairment was either outdated or suspicious.