Colorado Now Allows Marijuana Ads on Billboards, but Denver Still Doesn't

Marijuana advertisements on billboards, like this one in Lakeside, are becoming more common around Colorado. But not in Denver.

Denver hasn't adopted a new state law allowing marijuana industry billboards in Colorado, but that could change soon.

State laws implemented in January allow marijuana companies to advertise outdoors using billboards, but like many new pot freedoms, local jurisdictions have to opt in first. And so far, Denver hasn't.

Colorado’s current marijuana advertising laws, created by the State Licensing Authority, follow similar voluntary advertising restrictions used by the alcohol industry to prevent the sale or diversion of marijuana to minors. However, the plant's federal status led to a more restrictive advertising landscape than that of alcohol.

With the exception of company signs on business properties, any advertising visible from streets, sidewalks, parks and other public places were illegal until January 2020, with those restrictions are starting to ease thanks to a 2019 bill overhauling state marijuana industry regulations; marijuana companies may now use outdoor advertising as long as it stays 500 feet away from schools, playgrounds and churches.

Denver hasn't joined the party yet, but could allow marijuana billboards in the future, according to Eric Escudero,

communications director for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

All outdoor cannabis advertising is still illegal in Denver, but as nearby communities such as Lakeside allow the pot industry to buy billboards, Escudero says that "it’s possible that Denver could align more with what the state law is.”

The Denver City Council is expected to decide whether or not to adopt a sweep of new marijuana regulations that Escudero calls "Marijuana 2.0" before the end of the year. Along with potential changes to advertising policy, the city will consider adopting looser surrounding marijuana hospitality and delivery, as well. After compiling input from public health officials, industry representatives and social equity advocates, Excise and Licenses will make formal recommendations to the City Council, which ultimately decides on marijuana policy changes.

Current Colorado laws state that advertisements cannot appear in media where more than 28.4 percent of the target audience is under 21, the legal age to buy or possess recreational pot. Marijuana businesses may advertise on television, radio, print publications or the internet as long as the ads comply with target age restrictions, and the media's messages don't claim that products are safe or have health benefits.

Colorado marijuana businesses have already found another way to showcase themselves to drivers, though.

The Sponsor a Highway program — a partnership with the state Department of Transportation in which private entities maintain a clean two-mile stretch of highway in exchange for a sign displaying the sponsor's name — saw marijuana companies sponsor 48 percent of the program's 248 miles of highway in 2018, according to a Westword piece by Michael Roberts.

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, one of several Colorado marijuana businesses that has adopted roads throughout Colorado, doesn't consider participation in the Sponsor A Highway program as a form of advertisement (even though one of the first phrases visible on the Sponsor a Highway's website is about brand exposure). Since the message that appears on a sign cannot include product information or business locations, Silver Stem co-founder Stand Zislis contends the he and his colleagues "truly believe that our sponsorship of Adopt-A-Highway is truly a sponsorship in the full sense of the word, and not advertising."

Although Silver Stem Fine Cannabis doesn't have any current plans for new outdoor advertising, Zislis sees the relaxation of cannabis advertising laws as a step in the right direction.

"The underlying message during the Amendment 64 campaign was to regulate marijuana like alcohol. While marijuana still remains a more restrictive commodity, this is a step in the right direction for the industry," he says.

Before any new advertising changes are enacted in Denver, though, the city will consider the impact on how the youth perceives marijuana, according to Escudero. Since recreational legalization in 2012, Colorado as a whole has not seen a dramatic increase in youth pot consumption, but Denver's marijuana consumption rates among teens have remained among the highest in the state, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The priority is making sure that that perception of risk does not go down — making it so that youth do not believe that it’s okay for them to use," Escudero says. “Part of the promise when marijuana was legalized in the state was protecting youth...that dire prediction of youth usage skyrocketing has not happened, and we want to keep it that way.”