Seven Colorado Cannabis Companies That Have Grown Across State Lines

As the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, Colorado has earned its reputation as the United States' unofficial cannabis state.

While other states have passed laws legalizing cannabis since Colorado led the way with the passage of Amendment 64 in November 2012 — recreational cannabis is now legal in eleven states and Washington, D.C. —Colorado continues to be a trendsetter. And one of those trends involves Colorado-born businesses now moving into other states.

Here are seven Colorado dispensaries native to the state that have grown their business to other states and even one foreign country.

Starbuds

Shortly after recreational cannabis sales began in January 2014 in Colorado, dispensary chain Starbuds opened its first location in the state. Today there are thirteen Starbuds locations in Colorado, and the chain has eight eight medical dispensaries beyond Colorado, including open in Oklahoma, one in Baltimore, Maryland and one in Kingston, Jamaica.

Euflora

Calling itself "The Apple Store of Cannabis," Euflora opened its first boutique recreational dispensary in Colorado in 2014. Euflora now operates five locations in Colorado and has expanded into Apple's home state of California, with one dispensary in Long Beach.

Good Chemistry

Good Chemistry got its start in Colorado in 2010 as a medical marijuana company, and in 2014 began selling recreational products. Currently, Good Chemistry has four medical and recreational dispensaries in metro Denver and one in Worcester, Massachusetts, where CEO Matt Huron has family roots. The company also plans to expand into Nevada, and already has licenses for medical and recreation cannabis cultivation there.

EXPAND Terrapin Care Station's first dispensary opened in Boulder in 2009, before recreational sales began. Scott Lentz

Terrapin Care Station

Terrapin Care Station began in 2009 as Boulder’s first medical marijuana grower and distributor. When recreational cannabis was legalized, Terrapin expanded into the non-medical sphere, opening six locations across Colorado from 2014 through 2018. The company first crossed state lines in 2017, when it received a medical marijuana growing/processing license and opened a cultivation facility in Avis, Pennsylvania. This past June, Terrapin opened another medical growing/processing facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The company’s application to grow recreational marijuana in Michigan is now under review.