Colorado's Marijuana Bills of 2022

March 7, 2022 12:15PM

The Colorado State Capitol will host a handful of important marijuana debates this year.
While only a handful of bills involving cannabis have been introduced in the Colorado Legislature since lawmakers convened there eight weeks ago, the 2022 session still promises to impact the state's marijuana industry.

There's a strong possibility that a bill creating an energy-saving program for marijuana growers will appear this year, as well as a measure proposing a seven-figure jumpstart to Colorado hemp processing. Of the four bills that have been introduced so far, one of them fixes a big technical problem in state marijuana business licensing, while another would protect marijuana users from being fired for consuming off the clock.

Here are the bills that have been proposed, their sponsors and their current status in the legislature. The summaries come from the original language of the bills, which could be amended:

House Bill 1037: Retail and Medical Marijuana Same Location

Prime Sponsors: Representative Edie Hooton (D-District 10), Representative Kevin Van Winkle (R-District 43), Representative Marc Snyder (D-District 18), Senator Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-District 17)

Summary: The bill allows a person to operate a licensed medical marijuana business and a licensed retail marijuana business at the same location if permitted by the local licensing authority and the local jurisdiction where the businesses are located, and subject to requirements regarding separation of operations.

Status: Passed House unamended; Senate Local Government Committee hearing yet to be scheduled.

House Bill 1135: Marijuana Transporter License Transfers

Prime Sponsors: Representative Kevin Van Winkle (R-District 43), Representative Marc Snyder (D-District 18), Senator Chris Holbert (R-District 30), Senator Robert Rodriguez (D-District 32)

Summary: Under current law, a marijuana transporter license cannot be transferred with a change of ownership. The bill removes this prohibition.

Status: Passed House unamended; Senate Business, Labor, & Technology Committee hearing scheduled for March 7.


House Bill 1152: Prohibit Employer Adverse Action Marijuana Use

Prime Sponsors: Representative Edie Hooton (D-District 10), Representative Brianna Titone (D-District 27)

Summary: The bill prohibits an employer from taking adverse action against an employee, including an applicant for employment, who engages in the use of:
  • Medical marijuana on the premises of the employer during working hours; or
  • Retail or medical marijuana off the premises of the employer during nonworking hours.
An employer is permitted to impose restrictions on employee use of medical or retail marijuana under specified circumstances.

Status: House Business Affairs & Labor Committee scheduled for March 10.


House Bill 1222: Marijuana Responsible Vendor Designations

Prime Sponsors: Representative Kerry Tripper (D-District 28)

Summary: Under current law, a licensed medical or retail marijuana business may receive a responsible vendor designation if all of its employees successfully complete an approved course. If the business is subject to a licensing action, the designation can be considered a mitigating factor in the licensing action. The bill allows an individual to receive a designation and provides the same licensing mitigation protection to that individual in a licensing action. The bill clarifies how a business receives and maintains a designation and allows a person with a designation to take that designation with them to a new employer.

Status: House Business Affairs & Labor Committee hearing scheduled for March 17.
