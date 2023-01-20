Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Colorado Government

Colorado Cannabis Bills of 2023

January 20, 2023 8:52AM

Pot politics are already in full swing at the Colorado State Capitol.
Pot politics are already in full swing at the Colorado State Capitol. Evan Semón
Less than two weeks into the Colorado Legislature's 2023 session and we've already seen three big marijuana bills introduced.

Two of those bills were introduced on January 9, the first day lawmakers convened at the State Capitol. One of the measures proposes an overhaul of the state's marijuana delivery and social equity licensing programs, while a different bill would give more disciplinary power to state regulators investigating bad actors in the pot industry.

Proposals regarding the potency of commercial marijuana products, declining pot tax revenue and intoxicating hemp products are also being discussed at the Capitol, but no other cannabis bills have been revealed yet. Find a rundown of the current three cannabis measures below, with more to come as they're introduced. (The summaries come from the original language of the bills, which could be amended.)


House Bill 1020: Social Equity Licenses In Regulated Marijuana

Prime Sponsors: Representative Naquetta Ricks (D-Arapahoe County)

Summary: The bill creates an accelerator hospitality business license, accelerator transporter license, and accelerator retail deliverer permittee for social equity licensees qualified to participate in the accelerator program.

The bill requires the department of revenue to provide an annual report to the finance committees of the house of representatives and the senate concerning active social equity licenses, any recommendations for new social equity licenses and permits, and any recommendations for new or innovating funding sources for the social equity licensees or permittees.

Effective January 2, 2024, the bill amends the eligibility requirements for a person to qualify as a social equity licensee. The bill clarifies that the new eligibility requirements only apply to social equity licensee applications received on or after January 2, 2024, or to the reinstatement or reactivation of social equity licenses originally issued before January 2, 2024. The new eligibility requirements do not apply to the renewal of social equity licenses applied for or issued before January 2, 2024.

The bill authorizes a social equity licensee who satisfies the eligibility requirements effective January 2, 2024, with a retail marijuana transporter licensee and a retail marijuana delivery permit or an accelerator retail deliverer permit, to exercise the privileges of a retail marijuana store license without needing to obtain a retail marijuana store license or accelerator store license.

The bill requires the department of revenue to create incentives for social equity licensees and accelerator-endorsed licensees, including reducing or waiving fees.

The bill creates, in the office of economic development, a grant committee that is responsible for reviewing grant applications, selecting grant recipients, and determining grant awards that are issued pursuant to an existing grant program for supporting entrepreneurs in the marijuana industry.

Status: First hearing scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, with House Business Affairs & Labor Committee.


House Bill 1021: Embargo and Destroy Marijuana

Prime Sponsors: Representative Marc Snyder (D-El Paso and Teller counties)

Summary: The bill authorizes the executive director of the Department of Revenue (state licensing authority) to:
  • Issue an administrative hold on the movement of medical or retail marijuana pending an investigation;
  • Embargo medical or retail marijuana when the state licensing authority finds objective and reasonable grounds to believe that the health, safety, or welfare of the public imperatively requires emergency action; and
  • Order the destruction of embargoed medical or retail marijuana after notice and opportunity for a hearing.
Status: First hearing with House Finance Committee yet to be scheduled.


Senate Bill 045: Marijuana Financial Responsibility Requirements

Prime Sponsors: Senator Robert Rodriguez (D-Arapahoe, Denver and Jefferson counties)

Summary: The bill prohibits the state licensing authority from issuing or renewing a marijuana license unless the applicant or licensee shows proof of financial responsibility in an amount of not less than $100,000 for each license. The mechanism of financial responsibility must include coverage for liability for bodily injury to lawful users resulting from the manufacture, distribution, transportation, or sale of adulterated marijuana or adulterated marijuana-infused products.

Status: First hearing with Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee yet to be scheduled.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation