Colorado Cannabis Bills of 2023

Two of those bills were introduced on January 9, the first day lawmakers convened at the State Capitol. One of the measures proposes an overhaul of the state's marijuana delivery and social equity licensing programs, while a different bill would give more disciplinary power to state regulators investigating bad actors in the pot industry.
Proposals regarding the potency of commercial marijuana products, declining pot tax revenue and intoxicating hemp products are also being discussed at the Capitol, but no other cannabis bills have been revealed yet. Find a rundown of the current three cannabis measures below, with more to come as they're introduced. (The summaries come from the original language of the bills, which could be amended.)
House Bill 1020: Social Equity Licenses In Regulated Marijuana
Prime Sponsors: Representative Naquetta Ricks (D-Arapahoe County)
Summary: The bill creates an accelerator hospitality business license, accelerator transporter license, and accelerator retail deliverer permittee for social equity licensees qualified to participate in the accelerator program.
The bill requires the department of revenue to provide an annual report to the finance committees of the house of representatives and the senate concerning active social equity licenses, any recommendations for new social equity licenses and permits, and any recommendations for new or innovating funding sources for the social equity licensees or permittees.
Effective January 2, 2024, the bill amends the eligibility requirements for a person to qualify as a social equity licensee. The bill clarifies that the new eligibility requirements only apply to social equity licensee applications received on or after January 2, 2024, or to the reinstatement or reactivation of social equity licenses originally issued before January 2, 2024. The new eligibility requirements do not apply to the renewal of social equity licenses applied for or issued before January 2, 2024.
The bill authorizes a social equity licensee who satisfies the eligibility requirements effective January 2, 2024, with a retail marijuana transporter licensee and a retail marijuana delivery permit or an accelerator retail deliverer permit, to exercise the privileges of a retail marijuana store license without needing to obtain a retail marijuana store license or accelerator store license.
The bill requires the department of revenue to create incentives for social equity licensees and accelerator-endorsed licensees, including reducing or waiving fees.
The bill creates, in the office of economic development, a grant committee that is responsible for reviewing grant applications, selecting grant recipients, and determining grant awards that are issued pursuant to an existing grant program for supporting entrepreneurs in the marijuana industry.
Status: First hearing scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, with House Business Affairs & Labor Committee.
House Bill 1021: Embargo and Destroy Marijuana
Prime Sponsors: Representative Marc Snyder (D-El Paso and Teller counties)
Summary: The bill authorizes the executive director of the Department of Revenue (state licensing authority) to:
- Issue an administrative hold on the movement of medical or retail marijuana pending an investigation;
- Embargo medical or retail marijuana when the state licensing authority finds objective and reasonable grounds to believe that the health, safety, or welfare of the public imperatively requires emergency action; and
- Order the destruction of embargoed medical or retail marijuana after notice and opportunity for a hearing.
Senate Bill 045: Marijuana Financial Responsibility Requirements
Prime Sponsors: Senator Robert Rodriguez (D-Arapahoe, Denver and Jefferson counties)
Summary: The bill prohibits the state licensing authority from issuing or renewing a marijuana license unless the applicant or licensee shows proof of financial responsibility in an amount of not less than $100,000 for each license. The mechanism of financial responsibility must include coverage for liability for bodily injury to lawful users resulting from the manufacture, distribution, transportation, or sale of adulterated marijuana or adulterated marijuana-infused products.
Status: First hearing with Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee yet to be scheduled.