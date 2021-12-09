Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Banned Insecticide Spawns Recall of Marijuana Harvested in 2020

December 9, 2021 9:25AM

Marijuana from Tree Farmers LLC tested positive for imidacloprid, an insecticide banned from use in pot cultivations.
Marijuana from Tree Farmers LLC tested positive for imidacloprid, an insecticide banned from use in pot cultivations. Jacqueline Collins
Colorado regulators have recalled several batches of marijuana harvested in 2020 after discovering potentially unsafe levels of a banned pesticide.

According to a health and safety notice from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, marijuana from Tree Farmers LLC tested positive for imidacloprid, an insecticide banned from use in pot cultivations. Primarily made by Bayer, imidacloprid showed "low human lethality" in a study on accidental pesticide poisonings, but did lead to respiratory failure and reduced consciousness in some cases.

The recall was sent out December 8, but all six harvests took place in October 2020, according to the recall. The plants for all but one harvest were grown outdoors, and the majority of the marijuana was used as starting material for extracted and infused products such as edibles, lotions and marijuana concentrate.

Although the Moffat farm's marijuana was harvested over a year ago, starting material for certain extractions and infused products can sit in warehouses for months at a time.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


The plants were all grown for wholesale use, and well over 100 products and strains from various vendors may involve marijuana from Tree Farmers, according to the recall. Most of the recalled products are listed under their production batch numbers, which are printed on marijuana packaging or labeling. All recalled products also bear the Tree Farmers retail cultivation license number, 403R-01153.

"Consumers who have affected marijuana in their possession should return it to the Retail Marijuana Store where it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the store from which they purchased the product," the notice reads.

Testing marijuana for pesticides and other contaminants is required in Colorado, but the MED doesn't follow up to make sure every harvest is tested; recalls and investigations often follow tips and random inspections.

On a call with Westword, Tree Farmers co-owner Dalbert Trejo said that his English is limited, and that his son, Mauricio (who is twenty years old and not employed by Tree Farmers), would speak for him. According to Mauricio, the recall likely happened after a wholesale purchaser sent the marijuana in for testing before reselling or extracting the plant material. His father's business partner was in charge of cultivation in 2020, Mauricio says, and is "functionally no longer with us at the company."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation