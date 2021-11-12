Marijuana Sales Continued Falling in September

September sales were about 6 percent under August's sales, according to the department, and more than 13 percent lower than the $206.5 collected in September 2020. Recreational marijuana sales accounted for nearly $150.8 million this September, while medical marijuana brought in $30.3 million, the lowest total for medical marijuana sales in eighteen months.
Marijuana sales fell on a yearly basis over the summer for the first time in seven years, and that dip continued into September, according to DOR data. Cannabis business owners believe that self-isolation, government stimulus payments and temporary unemployment benefits during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic provided an uncommon bump to marijuana sales; the figures for the latter half of 2021 could mark a return to earth.
The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting had predicted slower sales ahead in its most recent quarterly economic forecast, pointing to declining in-home pot consumption as Coloradans left their houses.
The $1.7 billion in marijuana products sold from the start of the year through September still put 2021 on track to beat last year's numbers, but the current pace of sales could make the year-to-year totals close.
Through September, Colorado dispensaries have registered over $11.7 billion in sales since the start of 2014, the year recreational sales began, according to DOR data. During that same span, the State of Colorado has collected north of $1.95 billion in marijuana tax revenue, with over $500 million of that going toward public school programs and construction.