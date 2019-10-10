Colorado Marijuana Sales Continued Hot Streak in August

Colorado marijuana sales continued their hot streak in August, according to the state Department of Revenue, reaching the highest monthly total ever.

Medical and recreational dispensaries accounted for over $173.2 million in sales in August, DOR data shows. That number is easily the highest for monthly sales since recreational pot stores opened in January 2014, passing July 2019's previous high mark (approximately $166.3 million) by about 4 percent. This is the third straight month that dispensary sales have broken Colorado's monthly record.

Recreational sales on their own also set another record, hitting nearly $141.87 million in August. Medical sales, while still hovering in the $30 million range, saw a slight bump, increasing just under $1 million from the previous month to hit $31.3 million.

August is one of three months in 2019 to have five Fridays and five Saturdays on the calendar, and weekends are extremely important to dispensary sales, according to marijuana industry sales trackers. With cooler weather and fewer weekend days in September, don't be surprised if the next monthly sales figure drops.

Through the first eight months of 2019, Colorado has already seen over $1.15 billion in dispensary sales, and it's on a clear path to breaking last year's overall sales of $1.55 billion.

