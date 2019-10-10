 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Colorado Marijuana Sales Continued Hot Streak in AugustEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Colorado Marijuana Sales Continued Hot Streak in August

Thomas Mitchell | October 10, 2019 | 9:53am
AA

Colorado marijuana sales continued their hot streak in August, according to the state Department of Revenue, reaching the highest monthly total ever.

Medical and recreational dispensaries accounted for over $173.2 million in sales in August, DOR data shows. That number is easily the highest for monthly sales since recreational pot stores opened in January 2014, passing July 2019's previous high mark (approximately $166.3 million) by about 4 percent. This is the third straight month that dispensary sales have broken Colorado's monthly record.

Recreational sales on their own also set another record, hitting nearly $141.87 million in August. Medical sales, while still hovering in the $30 million range, saw a slight bump, increasing just under $1 million from the previous month to hit $31.3 million.

August is one of three months in 2019 to have five Fridays and five Saturdays on the calendar, and weekends are extremely important to dispensary sales, according to marijuana industry sales trackers. With cooler weather and fewer weekend days in September, don't be surprised if the next monthly sales figure drops.

Through the first eight months of 2019, Colorado has already seen over $1.15 billion in dispensary sales, and it's on a clear path to breaking last year's overall sales of $1.55 billion.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Colorado Marijuana Sales Continued Hot Streak in August (2)EXPAND
Colorado Department of Revenue
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >