Inside Botanico dispensary in Denver.EXPAND
Inside Botanico dispensary in Denver.
Scott Lentz

Colorado Marijuana Earnings Rebound in June, on Pace for Growth in 2018

Thomas Mitchell | August 13, 2018 | 10:45am
After a couple of rocky months of falling numbers, Colorado's legal marijuana industry bounced back in June, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue, racking up over $129.5 million in sales. The 5 percent rise was pushed by another month of strong recreational sales and a rare bump in medical marijuana earnings.

June's $102.4 million in retail marijuana sales made it the second-highest month the state has seen, DOR data shows, just behind March 2018's $105.9 million. The boost in sales came after two straight months of falling sales in all categories. Even medical sales, which had fallen four out of five months since last year, increased slightly month-over-month in June, hitting $27 million.

Here are the current sales stats:

Colorado Department of Revenue

Despite the previous monthly dips, the DOR says that dispensary sales are still on pace for annual growth. This year, Colorado dispensaries sold over $742 million of products by the end of June — nearly $21 million more than the first sixth months through 2017.

With sales data from July yet to be analyzed, and August and September still on the horizon, the industry could see that level of growth increase. Summer months routinely rack up big sales, and Labor Day has proved to be one of the highest-earning weekends for legal pot, according to dispensary analytics firm BDS Analytics.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

