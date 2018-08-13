Colorado Marijuana Earnings Rebound in June, on Pace for Growth in 2018

After a couple of rocky months of falling numbers, Colorado's legal marijuana industry bounced back in June, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue, racking up over $129.5 million in sales. The 5 percent rise was pushed by another month of strong recreational sales and a rare bump in medical marijuana earnings.

June's $102.4 million in retail marijuana sales made it the second-highest month the state has seen, DOR data shows, just behind March 2018's $105.9 million. The boost in sales came after two straight months of falling sales in all categories. Even medical sales, which had fallen four out of five months since last year, increased slightly month-over-month in June, hitting $27 million.

Here are the current sales stats: