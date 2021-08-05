Green Solution and Wana Brands Partner on Vaccination Clinics

The dispensary chain will host four separate vaccination clinics at stores in Aurora, Edgewater and Northglenn.

Two of Colorado's biggest marijuana brands are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at dispensaries in the Denver area throughout the weekend.

The Green Solution dispensary chain and Wana Brands edibles will hold four vaccination clinics at Green Solution stores in Aurora, Edgewater and Northglenn in partnership with the state Department of Public Health and Environment. The first clinic will be held Saturday, August 7, in Edgewater, with the final event held on Monday, August 9, in Northglenn. In between, there will be two clinics held at the Green Solution stores in Aurora.

The marijuana brands had partnered to promote a new line of fast-acting edibles from Wana throughout the summer, but decided to add vaccinations to the lineup given the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Colorado. According to CDPHE data, the variant has been confirmed in 48 Colorado counties and accounts for the majority of new COVID cases.

“With the resurgence of the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman says in a statement announcing the vaccination program. “We are using the launch of Wana Quick as a call to action to support issues important to the communities we serve, and we cannot think of a more important issue than reaching herd immunity against the coronavirus."

According to the CDPHE, such clinics are key components of a state initiative that helps businesses encourage vaccinations.

"We are grateful for their help to increase Colorado's vaccination rates. We also want to remind everyone that the vaccine is free, no ID is required, paid time off is available to get the vaccine and recover from any side effects," the CDPHE adds.

Visitors to the Green Solution's vaccination events won't be receiving free weed for getting the shot, unfortunately, but the dispensaries will be running various product promotions, and Wana will be giving away swag bags of gear.

Here are the details on the clinics:

Saturday, August 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

The Green Solution, 6020 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Register for a vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8, noon to 2 p.m.

The Green Solution, 14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Register for a vaccination at this clinic here.

Sunday, August 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

The Green Solution, 3179 South Peoria Court, Aurora

Register for a vaccination at this clinic here.

Monday, August 9, noon to 2 p.m.

The Green Solution, 470 Malley Drive, Northglenn

Register for a vaccination at this clinic here.