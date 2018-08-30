Michael Bennet "Deeply Concerned" About White House Anti-Pot Committee

Several Colorado politicians expressed concerns after reading an August 29 BuzzFeed report detailing how the White House was in the early stages of organizing a committee of federal agencies to "combat public support for marijuana." Congressmen Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter quickly attacked any potential misinformation campaign, as did state Representative Jonathan Singer.

Now you can add another Democrat to the list of concerned elected officials: Senator Michael Bennet.

Bennet just sent a public letter to James Carroll, acting director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, which is reportedly heading the Marijuana Policy Coordination Committee created earlier this summer. According to BuzzFeed, White House staffers have been sending memos and e=mails instructing fourteen federal agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration to submit “data demonstrating the most significant negative trends” about marijuana to the new committee.