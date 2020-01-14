 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Why Is Colorado So Late in Expunging Weed Crimes?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Is Colorado So Late in Expunging Weed Crimes?

Herbert Fuego | January 14, 2020 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: Why is Colorado so late to marijuana expungement? We started this legalization thing.
Chronic Offender

Dear Chronic Offender: Because our lawmakers and law enforcement officials have been a bunch of yellow bellies who lack true support for cannabis legalization and those affected by the War on Drugs — but at least they’re finally feeling pressure now that other states are far surpassing us in pot reform. Last February, San Francisco’s district attorney began automatically expunging around 9,000 low-level pot convictions that occurred before California approved recreational legalization. The day recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois, the governor there said he plans to automatically expunge thousands of past pot convictions.

Past convictions of crimes that are still illegal, like public pot consumption, are not eligible for the program.
Past convictions of crimes that are still illegal, like public pot consumption, are not eligible for the program.
Brandon Marshall

Marijuana Deals Near You

Related Stories

Both Denver and Boulder implemented record-sealing efforts in early 2019, but both programs require past offenders to apply. Neither offer full expungement, either, and possibly as a result, the two cities haven’t reached eighty successful cases between them. A bill was expected in the state legislature last year to address expungement across Colorado, but it never appeared. Lawmakers are vowing to introduce that bill this session, though questions remain as to whether the proposal will call for record-sealing or full expungement, as well as whether the actions would be automatic or require application. We’ll keep our eyes on the issue, no matter how glazed they look.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >