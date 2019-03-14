 


4
Inside Botanico dispensary in Denver.EXPAND
Inside Botanico dispensary in Denver.
Scott Lentz

Marijuana Sales on Pace for New Heights in 2019

Thomas Mitchell | March 14, 2019 | 10:02am
AA

Colorado's marijuana sales are off to a slightly faster start in 2019 than they were at this time last year, according to data from the state Department of Revenue. If sales keep up the pace through December, this will be the highest-revenue year ever for the state's pot industry.

Medical and recreational pot sales combined for around $124.9 million in sales in January — almost 6 percent higher than the same month in 2018. And this January's sales even saw a dip from the previous month, with dispensaries bringing in 7.3 percent less than in December.

Sales decreases in winter months have become common in Colorado's legal pot market; sales have dropped between December and January every year since 2014, the first year of recreational sales in Colorado. Further declines may continue until March, according to sales trends of years past.

But despite the winter freeze, Colorado is on track to outpace 2018's $1.545 billion in overall marijuana sales, with recreational pot bringing in nearly $99.2 million in January, according to the DOR. That's easily the most money collected through recreational pot sales in the first month of the year since sales began, and 11.8 percent higher than January 2018.

Marijuana Sales on Pace for New Heights in 2019EXPAND
Colorado Department of Revenue
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

