Marijuana Sales on Pace for New Heights in 2019

Colorado's marijuana sales are off to a slightly faster start in 2019 than they were at this time last year, according to data from the state Department of Revenue. If sales keep up the pace through December, this will be the highest-revenue year ever for the state's pot industry.

Medical and recreational pot sales combined for around $124.9 million in sales in January — almost 6 percent higher than the same month in 2018. And this January's sales even saw a dip from the previous month, with dispensaries bringing in 7.3 percent less than in December.

Sales decreases in winter months have become common in Colorado's legal pot market; sales have dropped between December and January every year since 2014, the first year of recreational sales in Colorado. Further declines may continue until March, according to sales trends of years past.