Monthly Marijuana Sales Burn Past Old Record

After a record-breaking month of sales in June, Colorado's marijuana industry topped itself by a healthy margin in July.

According to the state Department of Revenue, medical and recreational pot sales combined for over $166 million in July, up around 9 percent from the previous high note set the month before. Although medical marijuana sales have hovered around $25 to $30 million statewide per month since 2018, recreational pot sales have increased significantly on a monthly basis this year.

In April, dispensaries sold about $108 million of recreational pot products, DOR data shows; by July, that number increased more than 20 percent, to just under $136 million — a monthly record since Colorado began allowing commercial marijuana sales.

Those sales accounted for around $24.6 million in tax revenue, according to DOR data.

Historical DOR data shows that we could be in for another record when August sales figures come in. Every year since 2014 — the year recreational dispensaries opened — marijuana sales have increased month-to-month from July to August.

