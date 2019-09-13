 


    Herban Planet
Monthly Marijuana Sales Burn Past Old RecordEXPAND
Monthly Marijuana Sales Burn Past Old Record

Thomas Mitchell | September 13, 2019 | 2:15pm
After a record-breaking month of sales in June, Colorado's marijuana industry topped itself by a healthy margin in July.

According to the state Department of Revenue, medical and recreational pot sales combined for over $166 million in July, up around 9 percent from the previous high note set the month before. Although medical marijuana sales have hovered around $25 to $30 million statewide per month since 2018, recreational pot sales have increased significantly on a monthly basis this year.

In April, dispensaries sold about $108 million of recreational pot products, DOR data shows; by July, that number increased more than 20 percent, to just under $136 million — a monthly record since Colorado began allowing commercial marijuana sales.

Those sales accounted for around $24.6 million in tax revenue, according to DOR data.

Historical DOR data shows that we could be in for another record when August sales figures come in. Every year since 2014 — the year recreational dispensaries opened — marijuana sales have increased month-to-month from July to August.

Colorado Department of Revenue
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

