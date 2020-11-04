First Colorado Cookies Dispensary Opening November 5

Hype beasts and strain geeks, take note: Cookies is opening a dispensary in Denver.
The store, located at 2057 South Broadway, is slated for an official opening on Thursday, November 5, according to the California-based cannabis brand.
Founded by cannabis breeders Jigga and Berner, whose original cut of Girl Scout Cookies seeded the roots for one of America's most popular strain lineups, Cookies has grown into a network of storefronts and licensing deals across the country. Although Jigga and Berner adopted more generic names of baked goods after launching their cannabis brand — the Girl Scouts of America had threatened legal action against dispensaries selling the strain — the new titles haven't hurt Cookies' popularity. There are now over a dozen Cookies dispensaries in California, and the brand has licensing deals to sell its famous genetics in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.
Official Cookies strains have been available in Colorado since May through a licensing deal with Veritas Fine Cannabis. According to Cookies marketing executive Brittany Carr, other Colorado cannabis retailers selling Cookies products can continue to do so for the foreseeable future; Carr declined to comment on the length of the deal with Veritas.
The first Cookies store in Denver, located in the heart of South Broadway's Green Mile, is a partnership between Cookies, Diego Pellicer (another Denver dispensary operation, and the building's former occupant) and Slang Worldwide, a publicly traded cannabis investment firm that also owns O.pen Vape, District Edibles, Firefly vaporizers and pot businesses in Oregon.
The Cookies store will carry the same strains that Colorado cannabis consumers have become familiar with since May, including Gary Payton, Pancakes, Georgia Pie and Cheetah Piss. Carr says that the dispensary will also offer exclusive and early Cookies strain drops, and sell flower and products from other local brands as well.
