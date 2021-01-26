Ask a Stoner: Cooking Edibles in a Cast-Iron Skillet

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I’ve been experimenting with cooking my own edibles and was thinking of using my cast-iron skillet for a better flavor. Worth it?
Cookie
Dear Cookie: What doesn’t a cast-iron skillet improve? Eggs, Dutch baby pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, a long list of desserts — all of them taste better when made in an iron skillet. And that cast-iron power doesn’t stop just because you’re using weed butter or oil instead of the regular stuff. The internet has a load of edibles recipes specifically tailored for cast-iron skillets, from steak to banana bread. Even infused cooking oil can be made in a skillet, though I would recommend the more traditional routes for an easier experience.
What you need to figure out is how far you want to take this. Because cast-iron skillets are seasoned every time you cook with them, the more often you cook with weed oil or butter, the higher the likelihood that seasoning will retain those cannabis flavors you’re using a skillet to avoid in the first place. The more you use a skillet for edibles, the closer it is to becoming exclusively a weed skillet. Remember that.
And that’s not even considering the possibility of THC sticking to the skillet after continued cooking. I've got no clue on that one, buddy.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.