Ask a Stoner: Cooking Edibles in a Cast-Iron Skillet

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Dear Stoner: I’ve been experimenting with cooking my own edibles and was thinking of using my cast-iron skillet for a better flavor. Worth it?

Cookie

Dear Cookie: What doesn’t a cast-iron skillet improve? Eggs, Dutch baby pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, a long list of desserts — all of them taste better when made in an iron skillet. And that cast-iron power doesn’t stop just because you’re using weed butter or oil instead of the regular stuff. The internet has a load of edibles recipes specifically tailored for cast-iron skillets, from steak to banana bread. Even infused cooking oil can be made in a skillet, though I would recommend the more traditional routes for an easier experience.

The internet has a load of edibles recipes specifically tailored for cast-iron skillets. Unsplash/ Mara Conan Design

What you need to figure out is how far you want to take this. Because cast-iron skillets are seasoned every time you cook with them, the more often you cook with weed oil or butter, the higher the likelihood that seasoning will retain those cannabis flavors you’re using a skillet to avoid in the first place. The more you use a skillet for edibles, the closer it is to becoming exclusively a weed skillet. Remember that.

And that’s not even considering the possibility of THC sticking to the skillet after continued cooking. I've got no clue on that one, buddy.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.