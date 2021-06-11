 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Coronavirus |

COVID-19 Executive Orders for Marijuana Expire

Thomas Mitchell | June 11, 2021 | 3:30pm
Colorado Governor Jared Polis first issued executive orders pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana in March of 2020.EXPAND
Colorado Governor Jared Polis first issued executive orders pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana in March of 2020.
Kenzie Bruce
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

An executive order allowing medical marijuana telemedicine and online dispensary payments ends today, June 11, according to announcements from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Both business practices are banned under state law, but were authorized in an executive order by Governor Jared Polis for over a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telemedicine is allowed for a wide range of physician consultations in Colorado, but medical marijuana visits are prohibited. Pre-ordering marijuana products that are later paid for at the dispensary is already legal in Colorado, but paying for recreational orders online with credit, debit or pre-paid cards is banned under current law. (Medical patients are allowed to pay for their orders online, however.)

Related Stories

In May, a Colorado House committee killed a bill that would have made both practices legal after Polis's executive order ends, citing concerns over increasing marijuana access to teenagers. Although no research has studied a connection between teenage medical marijuana patients and illicit youth use, around 4,000 patients in Colorado are between the ages of eighteen and twenty, according to the CDPHE, and another 150 patients are between eleven and seventeen. Those numbers, as well as months of lobbying for a potency cap on commercial pot products, were enough to kill the legislative effort.

Medical marijuana telemedicine was intended to help at-risk patients during the pandemic, but also ended up benefiting families with child patients, according to several mothers of autistic children who advocated for solidifying MMJ tele-health.

"In Colorado, medical marijuana can only be recommended by health-care providers for pain, HIV, cancer, seizures, glaucoma, nausea, muscle spasms, autism or PTSD. None of these conditions requires any visual cues," argues medical marijuana physician Peter Pryor, who is now seeing his patients car-side to avoid contact.

Not every change brought by executive order is going away, however. Other business practices enacted during the pandemic to encourage social distancing, such as takeout marijuana sales through curbside transactions, as well as drive-thru and walk-up windows, were adopted by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division without statutory approval, and will remain after Polis's executive order expires.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.