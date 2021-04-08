Ask a Stoner: Will the Delta-8 THC I Bought Online Get Me High?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: What’s Delta-8? Can I really order it online and get high from it?
Mulkey
Dear Mulkey: Delta-8 THC is chemically different from Delta-9 THC, the version of THC with which we and the Drug Enforcement Administration are much more familiar. Delta-8 has intoxicating effects like Delta-9 and gives users a feeling similar to being stoned off regular ol’ weed. But because of the chemical difference, Delta-8 isn’t explicitly outlawed by the federal government, and a boom began once hemp extractors found out that CBD, common in certain hemp varieties, can be converted into Delta-8.
Delta-8 is consumed in concentrate and edible form, with vaping the most popular. However, we’ve also heard of hemp companies spraying CBD flower with Delta-8 extract, essentially making it like a normal nug. An important note: None of this stuff is part of a regulated market, and the vast majority isn’t laboratory-tested.
Lawyers and legal pundits agree that the Delta-8 market is more gray than in the clear, and even though companies selling it have been operating openly, there’s a general agreement that a DEA crackdown or federal show of force is coming at some point. So congratulations, America: We’ve let prohibition turn cannabis into Four Loko, constantly changing to evade the law.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.