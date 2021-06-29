 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Delta-8 THC Shows CBD Industry's Greed

Herbert Fuego | June 29, 2021 | 5:57am
Ask a Stoner: Delta-8 THC Shows CBD Industry's GreedEXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: This Delta-8 THC explosion shows that the CBD industry never gave a shit about health and wellness. Just money.
Monty Highthon

Dear Monty: Some members of the CBD industry care about all three, but I see your point, sir. Right after the loophole allowing Delta-8-THC sales was discovered, a large portion of the CBD and hemp industries was ready to jump ship. It’s a little more complicated than that, though.

Ask a Stoner: Delta-8 THC Shows CBD Industry's Greed
Elsa Olofsson/CBD Oracle

Related Stories

The hemp and CBD boom stagnated in 2019 and into 2020, when surpluses of hemp biomass and bulk CBD started dragging wholesale prices down. Some CBD companies and their suppliers were facing dark times before it was discovered that Delta-8 THC wasn’t included in the Controlled Substances Act, still gets people high and, most important, can be converted from CBD. This gray Delta-8 market saved part of the CBD industry (which is also a gray market, when you think about it). However, that CBD bubble was caused by the same greedy sausage fingers that jumped to Delta-8, so the snake oil stench is strong in both trades.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.