 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Medicine Man's Longmont location is open at 500 East Rodgers Road.EXPAND
Medicine Man's Longmont location is open at 500 East Rodgers Road.
Courtesy of Medicine Man

Medicine Man Opens New Dispensary in Longmont

Thomas Mitchell | February 20, 2019 | 10:05am
AA

Another Denver-based dispensary chain has stretched its arms farther across Colorado: Medicine Man will open its fourth dispensary in Longmont today, February 20. This is the third store doing business within Longmont city limits; Terrapin Care Station and Twin Peaks had already launched their locations there. The Green Solution is the only pot shop with a permit from the town left to open.

Although its first two stores, in Denver and Aurora, are more traditional retail operations, Medicine Man's most recent dispensaries are digging into garage vibes. The Thornton location opened last November after a $1 million renovation of the space; recycled motorcycle and car parts were used in the interior.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

The Longmont store is going even further, using truck beds for seating and recycling tires into display tables to embrace the town's love affair with muscle cars and hot rods.

"This location used to be our landlord's man cave. When we walked into the place, we were immediately inspired by how cool it was. It had all kinds of classic car stuff and a lot of cool memorabilia," explains Medicine Man CEO Sally Vander Veer, who conducted the interview in a supply closet as her team finished cleaning up the remains of recent construction. "It's important for us in any city that we go to, to really be a part of the community."

Marijuana Deals Near You

To further ingratiate itself with that community, Medicine Man bred a strain specifically for the Longmont dispensary, a potent hybrid by the name of Longmonster. The strain will be on sale for $15/eighth until it runs out, with 25 percent of proceeds going toward local charities, according to Vander Veer, who adds that military veterans, senior citizens and pot-industry employees can all expect discounts at the store, as well.

This is not the first time that Medicine Man has gotten creative with strain names. A year ago, the dispensary named a strain after former United States attorney general and noted pot-hater Jeff Sessions: Jeff Sesh-Ons.

The Longmont Medicine Man will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 500 East Rodgers Road (just past the old sugar mill). Starting today, the store will be in a soft opening; a grand opening is planned for March.

"Of course we'd love to be the first to open in Longmont," Vander Veer acknowledges. "But we really wanted to do this right. It's not a quick process to build a Medicine Man dispensary."

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: