Liquor Stores Try CBD to Soothe Fading Beer Sales

You can now find CBD right next to the sake at Total Beverage.

Hemp-derived cannabidiol is being used across the country to treat anxiety, pain, inflammation and skin disorders. Now two metro liquor stores are hoping that CBD can also alleviate falling beer sales.

Total Beverage's megastores in Thornton and Westminster were feeling the heat from nearby grocery stores that can now sell full-strength beer in Colorado, according to store manager Rick Morgan, so he and fellow executives starting brainstorming.

"We were trying to explore new options for the store. With the loss of beer sales to grocery stores, we wanted to see what else we could do that other places weren't," he explains. "We're still experimenting right now, but it seems to be one of the next up-and-coming things."