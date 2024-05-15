Tetra Cannabis Lounge to Reopen Tomorrow

The RiNo venue, at 3039 Walnut Street, first opened in 2018 as a members-only cannabis club, but had been trying to get approval from the City of Denver's marijuana hospitality licensing program since 2021. After receiving initial approval from the city's licensing department in 2022, Tetra owner Dewayne Benjamin says he quickly ran into unanticipated challenges with building plan and ventilation requirements.
That was just the beginning of Benjamin's squabbles with regulators. Last summer, city licensing officials cited Tetra for holding an unsanctioned cannabis-friendly event, which later led to the MED suspending the venue's state hospitality license. Benjamin cleared his city hurdles late last month, however, and gained approval for outdoor cannabis consumption, including smoking, at Tetra.
But Tetra's state license, active since 2022 as Benjamin pursued local clearance, was still suspended over the unsanctioned gathering, a July 29, 2023, event called Pot Girl Summer. According to the MED, Tetra allowed licensed and unlicensed vendors to hand out cannabis product samples at the event.
After Denver Excise & Licenses issued a local citation for hosting Pot Girl Summer, the MED sent a warning letter to Tetra in September — but the state agency says at least one more cannabis-friendly event was held there shortly after, prompting the suspension and $20,000 fine.
The MED wouldn't comment on the settlement. Benjamin says the events weren't organized by him, but by third parties leasing Tetra at the time. And while he says he's not thrilled with the "hundreds of thousands of dollars I've lost while they were making up rules," he's excited to have Tetra open again — even if it is just the backyard.
"I'm just trying to get all of the operational stuff going and get my staff back. I had to get it open, so I had to pay it instead of waiting another six months," Benjamin says. "We're still looking to be licensed for indoor consumption by the time the weather changes."
Tetra Lounge's Cannabis Rules and Upcoming Events
Tetra will officially open for adults 21 and older on Thursday, May 16, but Benjamin says he isn't planning a big party. That will come on Tuesday, May 21, when Tetra's cannabis industry night makes a long-awaited return. There will also be karaoke on Thursday nights and cannabis yoga classes at noon on Sundays.
Tetra will hold "premier events" once or twice a month that feature more brands, sponsorships and entertainment, like art or live music, Benjamin adds, with the first one planned for July 4.
"Those are our static events for now, but we're going to continue adding more events throughout the weeks that will be repeating," he explains.
Tetra is only licensed for outdoor marijuana consumption and no marijuana sales, so guests must bring their own products to consume. And because the building doesn't have an occupancy license yet, no one is allowed inside until zoning is approved by Denver Community Planning and Development.
Benjamin says he hopes to have his occupancy license soon so that people can use the bathrooms and "watch games, art installations and things like that while still keeping consumption outdoors."
For now, Benjamin has set up mobile bathrooms and plans to rent a warehouse next door to Tetra for more non-consumption vendor and hangout space. By winter, he plans to have Tetra completely open for indoor consumption, but only edibles, vaping and electronic dabbing will be allowed. According to Benjamin, the cost of an approved indoor ventilation system is in the low six figures.
"We're looking to get into that by the end of the year, after all of our operations are established and we've made sure no more major changes are coming about," he says.
Tetra will be open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, 2 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, and noon to midnight Thursday through Saturday.