Denver Dispensaries Have Collected Nearly $2.4 Billion Since Legalization

Denver no longer has the distinction of being the only major city with retail marijuana dispensaries, but that hasn't stopped weed from flying off the shelves here. This city has seen almost $2.4 billion in marijuana sales since the first retail dispensary opened on January 1, 2014, according to our calculations based on Colorado Department of Revenue data.

Denver has been the center of the statewide marijuana industry since its inception, and by 2018 it was home to over 210 medical, recreational and dual-use dispensaries. DOR data shows that Denver County dispensaries accounted for well over one-third of Colorado's $6 billion in marijuana sales from 2014 through 2018, and brought in over $536 million last year alone.