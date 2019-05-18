Ten Denver Dispensaries With Hash-Heavy Menus

Smoking joints and bowls of cannabis flower aren't the only ways to toke up these days. Whether they're going for pre-filled vaporizer cartridges or $75 grams of live resin, more and more cannabis consumers of all experience levels are gravitating toward concentrate products instead of buds.
To help you keep that torch on and your lungs in motion, here are ten Denver dispensaries that carry a long list of concentrates.
The Lodge
Two Denver locations
thelodgecannabis.com
DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
dank-colorado.com
Botanico
3054 Larimer Street
303-297-2273
botanicommj.com
Good Chemistry
Three Denver locations
goodchem.org
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
peakmj.com
LivWell
Six Denver locations
livwell.com
Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
2119 Larimer Street
303-590-9881
ballparkdispensary.com
Herbs4You
20 East 20th Avenue
303-830-9999
herbs4youdenver.com
1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
1136yuma.com
The Clinic
Four Denver locations
thecliniccolorado.com
