    Herban Planet
4
Looking for a dispensary with more hash than flower? There's more of them than you might think.
Looking for a dispensary with more hash than flower? There's more of them than you might think.
Jacqueline Collins

Ten Denver Dispensaries With Hash-Heavy Menus

Westword Staff | May 18, 2019 | 6:02am
AA

Smoking joints and bowls of cannabis flower aren't the only ways to toke up these days. Whether they're going for pre-filled vaporizer cartridges or $75 grams of live resin, more and more cannabis consumers of all experience levels are gravitating toward concentrate products instead of buds.

To help you keep that torch on and your lungs in motion, here are ten Denver dispensaries that carry a long list of concentrates.

The Lodge
Two Denver locations
thelodgecannabis.com

DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
dank-colorado.com

Botanico
3054 Larimer Street
303-297-2273
botanicommj.com

Good Chemistry
Three Denver locations
goodchem.org

Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
peakmj.com

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary usually has dozens, maybe even hundreds, of concentrate products stocked.
Ballpark Holistic Dispensary usually has dozens, maybe even hundreds, of concentrate products stocked.
Scott Lentz

LivWell
Six Denver locations
livwell.com

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
2119 Larimer Street
303-590-9881
ballparkdispensary.com

Herbs4You
20 East 20th Avenue
303-830-9999
herbs4youdenver.com

1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
1136yuma.com

The Clinic
Four Denver locations
thecliniccolorado.com

