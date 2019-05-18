Ten Denver Dispensaries With Hash-Heavy Menus

Looking for a dispensary with more hash than flower? There's more of them than you might think.

Smoking joints and bowls of cannabis flower aren't the only ways to toke up these days. Whether they're going for pre-filled vaporizer cartridges or $75 grams of live resin, more and more cannabis consumers of all experience levels are gravitating toward concentrate products instead of buds.

To help you keep that torch on and your lungs in motion, here are ten Denver dispensaries that carry a long list of concentrates.

The Lodge

Two Denver locations

thelodgecannabis.com

DANK

3835 Elm Street

303-394-3265

dank-colorado.com

Botanico

3054 Larimer Street

303-297-2273

botanicommj.com



Good Chemistry

Three Denver locations

goodchem.org

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

peakmj.com

EXPAND Ballpark Holistic Dispensary usually has dozens, maybe even hundreds, of concentrate products stocked. Scott Lentz

LivWell

Six Denver locations

livwell.com

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary

2119 Larimer Street

303-590-9881

ballparkdispensary.com

Herbs4You

20 East 20th Avenue

303-830-9999

herbs4youdenver.com

1136 Yuma

1136 Yuma Court

720-900-1136

1136yuma.com

The Clinic

Four Denver locations

thecliniccolorado.com