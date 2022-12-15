Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

North Denver Dispensary Operating Drive-Thru Window Without Permission, City Says

December 15, 2022 9:54AM

The Healing Tree doesn't hide the drive-thru window at the back of the store, even if the city doesn't approve of it.
The Healing Tree doesn't hide the drive-thru window at the back of the store, even if the city doesn't approve of it. Thomas Mitchell
A north Denver dispensary is in hot water with the city for operating an unapproved drive-thru window for marijuana sales.

The Healing Tree has been operating in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, at 3995 East 50th Avenue, since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. During that time, executive orders from Governor Jared Polis allowed dispensaries to operate to-go and drive-thru windows for marijuana sales in order to limit human contact. That executive order expired in 2021, but that year, both the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the City of Denver adopted rules making drive-thru windows permanent — if the dispensary received local approval.

Operating a drive-thru marijuana window comes with a specific set of rules for security surveillance and transactions. Although there are a few dispensaries in Denver that modified their premises to continue operating sales windows, the majority of to-go and drive-thru windows closed last year.

According to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, the Healing Tree was never approved by the city for drive-thru marijuana sales, but the dispensary has continued to operate its drive-thru window since the executive order expired. That window, building modifications and several surveillance violations now have the dispensary in trouble with local licensing officials and the Denver City Attorney's Office, which on December 8 sent the Healing Tree a show-cause order threatening fines, licensing discipline and even possible revocation.

The Healing Tree did apply for local approval to keep the drive-thru window open, but failed a September inspection "for multiple reasons," according to the city's show-cause order, including the window's continued operation after the COVID-19 order ended last year. The Healing Tree also lacked necessary signage for drive-thru sales and violated inventory storage and surveillance rules inside of the dispensary, city inspectors noted.

Inspectors returned to the Healing Tree in October, but reported that "many of the violations had not been addressed." The Healing Tree did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but when Westword visited the dispensary on December 12, the drive-thru window was still in operation. The employee operating the drive-thru window, who declined to be named, said he was unaware of any pending discipline from the city.

Excise and Licenses doesn't comment on ongoing investigation and enforcement actions by the city, but communications manager Eric Escudero says that any business violating city rules is subject to disciplinary action, whether that be "citations, fines, license suspension or revocation."

"Fortunately, compliance among Denver cannabis businesses remains high," he says. "However, there are occurrences where inspectors find violations of city or state rules and regulations and the city is forced to take enforcement action, with the goal to get the business in compliance."

Business compliance was the main topic of discussion during Excise and Licenses' most recent public check-in with the local marijuana industry on December 8. Officials with the Denver Fire Department and Denver Department of Public Health & Environment echoed Escudero's comments regarding high compliance in the pot industry, but noted that storage of dry materials and odor-control plans were two areas where business owners had to improve.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation