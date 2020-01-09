Dispensary Promises $14 Eighths With "Budget-Friendly Flower"

Colorado has allowed retail marijuana sales for over six years, but pot prices have yet to find their footing. Now, one dispensary chain says that it can guarantee a cheap price point for customers.

The Green Solution, Colorado's largest dispensary chain, says it has produced a consistently cheap option through its new flower brand, Sunlit Farms. According to TGS, Sunlit Farms eighths start at $13.95, available in "pre-packaged whole bud value flower from both indoor and outdoor grows."

Prices at most dispensaries have been dependent on wholesale marijuana costs since the dawn of adult-use sales in January 2014, and wholesale prices have fluctuated heavily since then. In 2019 alone, the price per pound of marijuana flower jumped almost 60 percent, with eighths of marijuana (3.5 grams) costing anywhere from $25 to $60.

TGS's new program reduces that considerably. Current strains in the Sunlit Farms line have names like Moon Gas, Satan’s Spinach, High-Key, Green Frostbite, Bruh and Gassed — none of which we've heard of before, but sound close to other popular strains such as Gas and Frostbite. The flower will only be carried at TGS locations, of which there are now 21 throughout Colorado, including newly opened locations in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Longmont.

This isn't the first time that TGS has catered to customers on budget: in 2017, the chain opened Colorado's first outlet marijuana dispensary, which sells discounted surplus items at its Silver Plume location.