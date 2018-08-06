City Rejects Plans for Pot-Infused Spa...Again

The chances of a licensed cannabis spa setting up shop at 1244 Grant Street are looking more unlikely after the city sided against the spa's owner, Cindy Sovine, during a hearing on July 31 that was considering an appeal she was pushing after the city denied her application in May. In order to officially appeal the denial, Sovine first has to get her request approved by the city — but if the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses follows the hearing officer's lead, she won't even get that far.

Sovine attempted the appeal after Excise and Licenses denied Utopia All Natural Wellness Spa's application to become the city's second licensed business for social cannabis use. The application was denied over a location restriction that prohibits cannabis-use areas from being within 1,000 feet of places where children gather.

The proposed spa would have been a little over 980 feet from teen-care facility the Third Way Center, but it received a letter of support from Third Way leadership and five neighborhood organizations, four more than what Denver requires.