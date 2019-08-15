 


    Herban Planet
4
Urban Dispensary quietly carries a long list of flower varieties.EXPAND
Urban Dispensary quietly carries a long list of flower varieties.
Scott Lentz

Marijuana Dispensaries With a Bunch of Flower Options

Herbert Fuego | August 15, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

With well over 100 dispensaries, Denver has a pot shop that fits just about any cannabis user's preferences. Looking for some cheap edibles? Hit up one of the larger operations. More of a concentrate connoisseur? Check out our list of dispensaries with hash-heavy menus.

Most of us still just want regular weed, but that doesn't mean we'll accept just anything. Stoners might not like thinking too hard, but we want options — and there's nothing wrong with taking your time to sniff a handful of jars as you spend $30-plus on a few grams of pot.

For those of us who like choices, here are eleven dispensaries around town with large selections of regular ol' weed.

Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
mightytreeco.com

Urban Dispensary
2675 West 38th Avenue
720-389-9179
urbandispensary.com

Herbs4You
20 East 9th Avenue
303-830-9999
herbs4youdenver.com

The Herbal Cure
985 South Logan Street
303-777-9333
theherbalcure.net

Rocky Mountain High
Four metro locations
rockymountainhigh.co

Silver Stem has six dispensaries throughout metro Denver.
Scott Lentz

The Joint
4745 West 38th Avenue
303-455-0079
thejoint.life

Peak MJ
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
peakmj.com

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
Six metro locations
silverstemcannabis.com

Lightshade
Eight metro locations
lightshade.com

The Giving Tree of Denver
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
tgtree.com

Golden Meds
970 South Oneida Street
720-386-4665

4620 Peoria Street
720-502-6393
goldenmedscolorado.com

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

