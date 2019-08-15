Marijuana Dispensaries With a Bunch of Flower Options

With well over 100 dispensaries, Denver has a pot shop that fits just about any cannabis user's preferences. Looking for some cheap edibles? Hit up one of the larger operations. More of a concentrate connoisseur? Check out our list of dispensaries with hash-heavy menus.
Most of us still just want regular weed, but that doesn't mean we'll accept just anything. Stoners might not like thinking too hard, but we want options — and there's nothing wrong with taking your time to sniff a handful of jars as you spend $30-plus on a few grams of pot.
For those of us who like choices, here are eleven dispensaries around town with large selections of regular ol' weed.
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
mightytreeco.com
Urban Dispensary
2675 West 38th Avenue
720-389-9179
urbandispensary.com
Herbs4You
20 East 9th Avenue
303-830-9999
herbs4youdenver.com
The Herbal Cure
985 South Logan Street
303-777-9333
theherbalcure.net
Rocky Mountain High
Four metro locations
rockymountainhigh.co
The Joint
4745 West 38th Avenue
303-455-0079
thejoint.life
Peak MJ
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
peakmj.com
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
Six metro locations
silverstemcannabis.com
Lightshade
Eight metro locations
lightshade.com
The Giving Tree of Denver
2707 West 38th Avenue
303-477-8888
tgtree.com
Golden Meds
970 South Oneida Street
720-386-4665
4620 Peoria Street
720-502-6393
goldenmedscolorado.com
