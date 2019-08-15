Marijuana Dispensaries With a Bunch of Flower Options

With well over 100 dispensaries, Denver has a pot shop that fits just about any cannabis user's preferences. Looking for some cheap edibles? Hit up one of the larger operations. More of a concentrate connoisseur? Check out our list of dispensaries with hash-heavy menus.

Most of us still just want regular weed, but that doesn't mean we'll accept just anything. Stoners might not like thinking too hard, but we want options — and there's nothing wrong with taking your time to sniff a handful of jars as you spend $30-plus on a few grams of pot.

For those of us who like choices, here are eleven dispensaries around town with large selections of regular ol' weed.

Mighty Tree

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

mightytreeco.com

Urban Dispensary

2675 West 38th Avenue

720-389-9179

urbandispensary.com

Herbs4You

20 East 9th Avenue

303-830-9999

herbs4youdenver.com

The Herbal Cure

985 South Logan Street

303-777-9333

theherbalcure.net

Rocky Mountain High

Four metro locations

rockymountainhigh.co

EXPAND Silver Stem has six dispensaries throughout metro Denver. Scott Lentz

The Joint

4745 West 38th Avenue

303-455-0079

thejoint.life

Peak MJ

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

peakmj.com

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis

Six metro locations

silverstemcannabis.com

Lightshade

Eight metro locations

lightshade.com

The Giving Tree of Denver

2707 West 38th Avenue

303-477-8888

tgtree.com

Golden Meds

970 South Oneida Street

720-386-4665

4620 Peoria Street

720-502-6393

goldenmedscolorado.com