Amost Three Years of Doc's Apothecary Marijuana Harvests Flagged

January 27, 2023 5:04PM

The flagged marijuana was sold at both Doc's Apothecary dispensaries, but only the Northglenn location is still open.
Hundreds of different marijuana harvests from Doc's Apothecary, which currently has a dispensary in Northglenn and previously had a store in Denver, have been flagged by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division for improper testing and potentially unsafe contaminant levels.

According to a January 27 health and safety notice from the MED, four marijuana harvests sold at both Doc's Apothecary locations between March and September of last year failed tests for mold and yeast, while around 800 harvest batches between January 1, 2020, and September 9, 2022, were "improperly submitted for testing."

As a precautionary measure, the MED notes, it has included marijuana harvests during that 33-month span in the safety advisory.

According to the MED, the recall involves both medical and recreational marijuana sold from the Doc's Apothecary stores at 4080 Globeville Road in Denver and 2100 East 112th Avenue in Northglenn. The Denver store closed last fall, but the Northglenn location is still open.

Doc's Apothecary did not respond to a request for comment.

On top of Doc's Apothecary labeling, all packages with marijuana sourced from Doc's Apothecary have one of the following four licensing numbers: 403R-00309 (recreational), 403R-00192 (recreational), 403-01905 (medical), 403-00955 (medical).

Although the flagged products were sold as far back as three years ago, the MED still asks consumers to report any ill effects.

"Consumers who have this affected marijuana in their possession should destroy it or return it to the Regulated Marijuana Store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Consumers who experience adverse health effects from consuming the marijuana flower should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the Marijuana Enforcement Division by submitting a MED Reporting Form," the recall reads.

Medical and recreational marijuana contaminant testing is required in Colorado, but the MED maintains that it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that all requirements are met. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential for contamination.

While the vast majority of recalled Doc's Apothecary strains weren't listed in the MED notice, many were included, such as Apple Fritter, Guava, GMO, GMO Cookies, Hulk Fruit, Key Lime Pie, Kush Mints, Lost Tribe, Lucky Charms, Mai Tai, Purple Punch, Rum Cake and Sundae Driver.
