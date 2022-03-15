Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Carry the Classic Pot Brownie?

March 15, 2022 5:58AM

Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Carry the Classic Pot Brownie?
Dear Stoner: Does anyone sell old-school edibles like brownies anymore? I'm not into gummies.
Shelyna

Dear Shelyna: Gummies carry too much sugar and not enough THC for my tolerance. I get why they’re popular, though, and it’s not all on the industry or consumer trends. An industry rule created in 2014 mandates that all recreational edibles be limited to 100 milligrams of THC and separated into servings of no more than 10 milligrams. Already on thin ice because of their required refrigeration and faster expiration, fresh baked goods essentially went extinct overnight.
click to enlarge You can still find cookies and brownies at dispensaries, but they won't be as fresh as the old days. - TAYLOR BOYLSTON
You can still find cookies and brownies at dispensaries, but they won't be as fresh as the old days.
Taylor Boylston
This all benefited weed gummies, which are easier for consumers to gobble up and already have a built-in connection to the supplement crowds. Any infused baked goods or brownies that still exist come in 10-milligram bite-sized pieces, but candy and drinks are more popular at dispensaries. If you want a potent old-school pot brownie, there’s the rare dispensary that carries a mix for that, but it’s cheaper and more fun to make cannabutter and infused goodies on your own.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
