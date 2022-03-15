Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Carry the Classic Pot Brownie?

Dear Stoner: Does anyone sell old-school edibles like brownies anymore? I'm not into gummies.
Shelyna
Dear Shelyna: Gummies carry too much sugar and not enough THC for my tolerance. I get why they’re popular, though, and it’s not all on the industry or consumer trends. An industry rule created in 2014 mandates that all recreational edibles be limited to 100 milligrams of THC and separated into servings of no more than 10 milligrams. Already on thin ice because of their required refrigeration and faster expiration, fresh baked goods essentially went extinct overnight.
make cannabutter and infused goodies on your own.
