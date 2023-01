Ask a Stoner: Why Did My Budtender Open Pre-Packaged Weed?

click to enlarge Customers browse a Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora. Jacqueline Collins

I bought pre-packaged weed yesterday. The budtender ripped the bag open, looked at it without offering me a view, then closed it before selling it to me. I'm not that mad, but isn't that weird? Should dispensaries be opening pre-packaged products before sale?The answer here falls somewhere between "No" and "Hell, no," but it deserves more analysis, because I've never heard of, much less experienced, such odd budtender fuckery. Pre-packaged pot comes in several forms, but dispensaries generally put their flower in pop bottles for customer inspection before purchase, while anything from a third-party grower is sealed in a jar or bag, as yours was. Showing customers in-house flower is standard practice, but sealed jars and bags from an outside vendor shouldn't be opened.Your budtender was probably stoned (most of them aren't, but it happens) or had a brain fart — or, on the darker side, may have been told there was a quality-control issue with that product and was inspecting it before selling it to you. In any case, I would give the flower a good look-over and keep your third eye open if you visit that dispensary again.