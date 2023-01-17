Ask a Stoner: Why Did My Budtender Open Pre-Packaged Weed?

Dear Stoner: I bought pre-packaged weed yesterday. The budtender ripped the bag open, looked at it without offering me a view, then closed it before selling it to me. I'm not that mad, but isn't that weird? Should dispensaries be opening pre-packaged products before sale?
Selma
Dear Selma: The answer here falls somewhere between "No" and "Hell, no," but it deserves more analysis, because I've never heard of, much less experienced, such odd budtender fuckery. Pre-packaged pot comes in several forms, but dispensaries generally put their flower in pop bottles for customer inspection before purchase, while anything from a third-party grower is sealed in a jar or bag, as yours was. Showing customers in-house flower is standard practice, but sealed jars and bags from an outside vendor shouldn't be opened.
Send questions to [email protected]