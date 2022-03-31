Ask a Stoner: Why Do We Need to Wait so Long at Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: I waited at a dispensary for an hour to see a budtender yesterday, and there were TWO people in front of me. The employees tried to make me feel like I was being impatient, though. Am I the asshole here for just wanting to grab an eighth and GTFO?
Baker
Dear Baker: Popular dispensaries, especially a certain medical marijuana shop in north Denver, get packed during happy hour, but those waiting times are caused by deal-searching hordes. Without taking sides here — waiting at the pot shop is lousy, but your all-caps gives me pause — I agree that the budtender-and-waiting-room model is outdated.
